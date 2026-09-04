IEC had no power to condone UDF Party’s late ward nominations, court rules

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The Electoral Court has ruled that the IEC cannot extend a nomination deadline for a latecomer party. Picture:

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The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) had no power to condone the United Democratic Front Party’s failure to meet the statutory deadline for nominating ward candidates in the 2026 local government elections.

The Electoral Court on Friday gave reasons for a court order it made on August 28, dismissing the application by the party with no order as to costs.

The recently registered political party had sought permission to participate in the elections despite failing to submit its ward candidate nominations by the prescribed deadline.

The party was registered by the IEC on August 24 this year. In terms of the 2026 local government election timetable, published on August 7, political parties and independent candidates intending to contest wards were required to submit their ward candidate nominations by 5pm on August 28.

After the IEC refused the political party’s request for an extension, it approached the Electoral Court on an urgent basis.

By the time the matter was heard, the party sought, in the alternative, permission to nominate “placeholder” candidates in some or all of the wards it intended to contest, with the intention of replacing them before the next relevant date in the timetable.

The party contended that because its registration had been finalised only four days before the nomination deadline, it had insufficient time to identify, recruit and obtain the consent of suitable ward candidates.

It argued that the IEC should have exercised its power under section 11(2)(a) of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act to amend the election timetable in the interests of a free and fair election.

The IEC opposed the application on the basis that the primary relief sought by the party was incompetent.

It said Section 11(2)(a) permitted only a general amendment of the timetable where that amendment was necessary for a free and fair election. The IEC said the Act conferred no power to exempt one party from a deadline that continued to bind all others.

Therefore, the refusal of a request which the IEC had no power to grant could not be unlawful, irrational or unreasonable.

In dismissing the application, judge Leicester Adams said the scheme of the Electoral Act made a narrow provision for flexibility after the deadline.

He said other sections of the Act permitted substitution where a candidate appeared on more than one list or has been nominated by more than one party or person, by dates stated in the timetable. That substitution operated only upon nominations submitted in time.

Adams said the Act contained no mechanism by which a nomination may first be submitted after the deadline.

“The simple point is this. Beyond these provisions, the Electoral Commission has no power to condone non-compliance with a statutory deadline.”

Adams also said the party’s predicament was self-created.

He said the party failed to prepare for its participation in the local government elections parallel to its registration application, as a reasonable political party would have done.

Registration was not a precondition for preparation.

“Only the submission of nominations required registered status. Nothing in law or in fact prevented the applicant from identifying wards, recruiting candidates, obtaining their acceptances and identity documents, and completing the prescribed forms, so that its nominations could be lodged immediately upon registration.”

Adams said the party’s conduct proved the point.

“Its first public call for candidates was published on its Facebook page on or about 23 August 2026, the day before the Electoral Commission directed its registration.”

TimesLIVE