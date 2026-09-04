Joburg allows Blairgowrie pool to open, but too late for fundraiser to proceed

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The City of Johannesburg has given the Blairgowrie community-funded municipal-owned swimming pool the go-ahead to open its doors to the public from September 5. Picture:

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Johannesburg has approved the reopening of the Blairgowrie swimming pool to the public this weekend.

The announcement follows the city’s statement on Tuesday that no municipal pools would open for the 2026/27 swimming season at the beginning of September, as they were not yet ready. The opening of most facilities were postponed to October.

The Blairgowrie community, which had raised funds and organised contractors to fix their pool facilities for more than a year-and-a-half were dismayed, and councillor Bea Campbell-Cloete appealed to the city.

In a letter to Campbell-Cloete dated September 3, community development MMC Thapelo Amad said, after considering the circumstances, that the Blairgowrie pool could open its doors on Saturday, September 5.

The change of heart has come too late for a reopening fundraiser event that was meant to take place at the pool on Saturday. Community representatives have indicated that they now intend to host the event on October 3.

TimesLIVE