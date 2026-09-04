South Africa

Police bust meth lab after tip-off on strong smell

Discovery highlights rise in rural drug labs across South Africa

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TimesLIVE

Police uncovered a suspected crystal meth lab at a North West farm. Picture: (SAPS)

A clandestine drug manufacturing operation at a farm in Klipvoorstad, near Jericho in the North West, has been busted by police.

This is the latest in a string of drug laboratories found in rural areas across South Africa.

Police acted on information received from members of the community regarding suspicious activities and a strong, unpleasant smell emanating from the property.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday. Three men fled into the bushes.

There was a strong chemical smell. Police said their preliminary investigations show the operation was involved in the manufacture of crystal methamphetamine.

Police said a search of the property led to the discovery of equipment and materials suspected to have been used in the manufacturing of drugs.

These included raw materials, chemicals, suspected drug manufacturing equipment, tools and a suspected final product.

The matter has been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Rustenburg for further investigation.

TimesLIVE


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