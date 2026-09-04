Police bust meth lab after tip-off on strong smell

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A clandestine drug manufacturing operation at a farm in Klipvoorstad, near Jericho in the North West, has been busted by police.

This is the latest in a string of drug laboratories found in rural areas across South Africa.

Police acted on information received from members of the community regarding suspicious activities and a strong, unpleasant smell emanating from the property.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday. Three men fled into the bushes.

There was a strong chemical smell. Police said their preliminary investigations show the operation was involved in the manufacture of crystal methamphetamine.

Police said a search of the property led to the discovery of equipment and materials suspected to have been used in the manufacturing of drugs.

These included raw materials, chemicals, suspected drug manufacturing equipment, tools and a suspected final product.

The matter has been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Rustenburg for further investigation.

TimesLIVE