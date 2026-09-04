POLL | Was Airlink right to cancel flyover for 3rd Springbok-All Blacks match?

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Rugby fans have expressed disappointment after Airlink cancelled its pre-match flyover at FNB Stadium on Saturday before the much-anticipated third Test match between the Springboks and the All Blacks.

The airline said an unfavourable weather forecast made it unsafe for the formation flight to proceed as planned.

The decision also follows safety concerns stemming from the previous flyover at DHL Stadium in Cape Town during the second Test match. During that flight, two jets executed a low-altitude pass over the stadium roof, sparking widespread debate over how close the aircraft came to the stadium and the thousands of spectators inside.

South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) communications manager Sisa Majola confirmed that the regulator is still investigating the Cape Town incident. He noted that a full report, complete with safety recommendations, will be shared with Airlink once the assessment is finalised.

Majola said the regulator remains steadfast in enforcing safety protocols. “The SACAA, as the safety net of the South African skies, assures the public that aviation safety and security compliance is non-negotiable and will always remain paramount,” he said.

South Africa is currently ranked seventh globally and first in Africa for aviation safety standards by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

While many fans voiced frustration about the last-minute cancellation, others praised the airline for putting safety first. Several speculated that the decision had less to do with the weather and was instead prompted by the SACAA’s probe into the low-altitude Cape Town flyby.

TimesLIVE