R87m psychiatric unit opens in Khayelitsha with 30 beds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Western Cape health and wellness MEC Mireille Wenger and infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers officially open the new acute psychiatric unit at Khayelitsha District Hospital, in Cape Town, with community members and staff. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

A new R87.4m acute psychiatric unit (APU) has been opened at Khayelitsha District Hospital, in Cape Town, adding 30 dedicated beds as the Western Cape expands its mental health services.

The purpose-built APU is the second of three new facilities scheduled to open in the province this year as part of efforts to increase access to mental health care and improve conditions for patients requiring acute psychiatric treatment.

The Western Cape department of health and wellness said demand for mental health services had increased significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic, placing additional pressure on existing services.

The new 30-bed unit has been designed around the particular needs of psychiatric patients, with an emphasis on dignity, safety and recovery, said health and wellness MEC Mireille Wenger, adding that the improved environment would make a significant difference to patients, their families and health-care workers.

“Families can feel reassured that their loved ones will receive appropriate treatment in an environment designed to protect their wellbeing and support their recovery,” Wenger said.

The facility includes naturally lit and well-ventilated wards, two secure courtyards and specially designed patient areas aimed at creating a calmer therapeutic environment.

Mental health is everybody’s responsibility. Let the opening of this APU strengthen our collective commitment to building a Khayelitsha where people can seek help without fear or judgment — Sabelo Mbolompo, Khayelitsha district hospital board chair

Patient care areas have also been separated from operational and maintenance spaces to minimise disruptions and provide patients with a safer experience.

Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said the investment demonstrated what targeted public spending could achieve.

“This project directly empowered the local economy, exceeding our local labour and small business targets to ensure that the construction process truly benefitted the Khayelitsha community,” he said.

The Khayelitsha facility follows the July opening of an R86m, 30-bed APU at Eerste River Hospital, which expanded in-patient psychiatric capacity in the Cape Metro.

Khayelitsha district hospital board chairperson Sabelo Mbolompo welcomed the new unit, but cautioned that infrastructure alone would not solve the community’s mental health challenges.

“Mental health is everybody’s responsibility. Let the opening of this APU strengthen our collective commitment to building a Khayelitsha where people can seek help without fear or judgment,” he said.

TimesLIVE