RECORDED | Judgment in Kluyts murder case against Bafana Mahungela

Judgment in the case against Bafana Mahungela, the man accused of kidnapping and killing former teacher Kirsten Kluyts in 2023, is being handed down in the high court in Johannesburg on Friday.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
Judgment in the case against Bafana Mahungela, the man accused of kidnapping and killing former teacher Kirsten Kluyts in 2023, is being handed down in the high court in Johannesburg on Friday.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
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