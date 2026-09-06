Orange level 6 warning as severe thunderstorms, flooding and hail expected

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The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued an orange level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of the North West, Free State and Northern Cape, while Gauteng is under an orange level 5 warning.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong gusty wind and hail are expected across parts of the country on Sunday.

According to Saws, the orange level 6 warning covers the North West except for the extreme northeastern parts, the northern half of the Free State and the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The storms could result in flooding of susceptible settlements and roads, damage to structures, travel disruptions and municipal service outages.

An orange level 5 warning has also been issued for Gauteng and the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Saws warned of similar risks in these areas, including flooding, strong gusty wind, hail, damage to structures, travel disruptions and municipal service outages.

In Johannesburg, cloudy conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers are expected, with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 15°C.

Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS), said most roads were wet and slippery, and water levels in rivers and streams had risen.

He urged residents to exercise caution, particularly those living in informal settlements.

“Avoid crossing rivers and streams, monitor young children and stay away from drainage systems.”

Mulaudzi also urged motorists to maintain a safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

He said the Johannesburg EMS will remain operational throughout the weekend, monitoring all seven regions of the city for emergencies.

The operation includes EMS units, disaster management monitoring teams and the city’s specialised swift-water rescue unit, which responds to water-related emergencies.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over the northeast of North West, east of the Northern Cape, west of the Free State and along the Lesotho border.

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms is in place over the Western Bushveld, southwestern Limpopo and large parts of Mpumalanga, except the northern Lowveld.

A further yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind has been issued from Table Bay to Cape Agulhas.

TimesLIVE