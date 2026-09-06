Vehicles trapped as heavy rains cause flooding in Doornfontein

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Several vehicles have been submerged and trapped by floodwater in Doornfontein, Johannesburg, as heavy rains cause localised flooding across the city.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said on Sunday that flooding had been reported at the intersection of Siemert Road and Currey Street.

According to Fihla, multiple vehicles became stuck in high water at the location, prompting the deployment of JMPD officers to the scene to manage traffic, assist stranded motorists and divert vehicles from the flooded road.

Fihle said motorists travelling towards the area are being redirected to alternative routes and urged to avoid flooded roads where possible.

The JMPD warned motorists not to attempt to drive through submerged roads or high standing water, saying stalled vehicles could block emergency response access and create serious safety hazards.

The department urged motorists to reduce their speed, increase following distances and keep their headlights on while driving in the wet conditions.

Road users were also urged to obey temporary barricades, road closures and instructions from JMPD officers at the scene.

TimesLIVE