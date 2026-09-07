Broken toilets expose ageing infrastructure crisis at Khayelitsha clinic

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Patients at one of Khayelitsha’s busiest health facilities have endured broken and inadequate toilets for months, with some forced to queue for facilities at the trauma unit and others having to use a toilet without a door.

The Site B Khayelitsha Community Health Centre, which serves between 25,000 and 28,000 patients a month, has been battling with persistent toilet breakdowns blamed on ageing infrastructure, blocked drains, sewer line failures and repeated theft of copper piping.

Patients told the Sunday Times that some of the toilets have been out of order for about a year, forcing them to walk to and queue for toilets at the trauma unit. They also complained about dirty facilities, a lack of toilet paper, and the loss of privacy due to a missing toilet door.

Nonceba, who asked that her surname be withheld because she is a patient at the clinic, said she had resorted to carrying her own toilet paper whenever she visited the facility.

“I always make it a point to bring my own toilet paper. But the state of the toilets is such a concern, and it seems as if no one is bothered,” she said.

Other patients complained that the clinic waiting times were long, despite staff being aware of the problems with the public facilities.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not allowed to speak to the media, the staff members said the toilet problems not only affected patients; they were also affected.

“We also have to deal with broken and blocked toilets. Our hands are tied because the department has been made aware of the situation. Unfortunately, because we are on the ground, we are the ones who have to take the blame,” they said.

The causes of the breakdowns vary and include ageing infrastructure, wear and tear, blockages, rubble in drainage systems, sewer line failures and vandalism of copper piping — Abulele Dyasi, Western Cape department of health and wellness spokesperson

Western Cape department of health and wellness spokesperson Abulele Dyasi confirmed that the department was aware of the ongoing problems affecting toilets at the clinic.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by patients, staff and community members. We understand the impact that inadequate toilet facilities can have on people accessing health care,” Dyasi said.

He said Site B was a high-volume community health centre serving between 25,000 and 28,000 patients a month. This excludes more than 4,000 stable patients who visit the facility to collect medication.

“The facility has a daily footprint of about 1,500 people on site each day across its services. Given the volume of people using the facility, the availability of adequate, functional and hygienic toilet facilities is important,” he said.

Dyasi said the problems were not confined to the female public toilets, with facilities used by male patients and staff also affected.

“The causes of the breakdowns vary and include ageing infrastructure, wear and tear, blockages, rubble in drainage systems, sewer line failures and vandalism of copper piping.”

He said the female public toilets had been particularly affected by waste blockages, rubble in the drainage system, sewer failures and repeated vandalism of copper piping.

“Addressing these problems has required more extensive engineering intervention and specialised replacement parts. The building is old, and this has also contributed to the ongoing infrastructure challenges,” Dyasi said.

The department did not indicate when the affected toilets would be fully repaired, but said the clinic was working with engineering and maintenance teams to find permanent solutions.

Dyasi said infection prevention, hygiene and control measures remained a priority while repairs were being undertaken.

“These measures will remain in place while the clinic works with engineering and maintenance teams to address the underlying infrastructure problems and implement permanent solutions,” he said.