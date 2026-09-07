South Africa

Businessman Mpho Malema in court over R16m Emfuleni fraud case

Municipality allegedly paid R16m for the procurement of 18 vehicles, but the vehicles were never delivered, state claims

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The investigating officer said DNA evidence revealed that the accused was the father of his daughter's three-year-old child. File photo.
Businessman Mpho Edward Malema will remain in custody on fraud and theft charges and will appear in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court on Monday for a possible bail application. Picture: (123RF/ danhenson)

Businessman Mpho Edward Malema made his first appearance, on Monday, at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court in relation to the Emfuleni municipality’s R16m fraud and corruption case.

Malema, 40, a director of Mabula Forestry and Construction, is facing corruption, fraud and theft charges.

“It is alleged that between July 2015 and July 2023, the Emfuleni local municipality fleet manager, Lerato Selaelo Mpholo, 45, who is accused 1 in the matter, received payments of R50,000, as well as other undisclosed amounts, from Malema for facilitating and awarding the Emfuleni local municipality fleet procurement contracts to Malema and his company,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

After the awarding of the contracts, the municipality allegedly ordered and paid R16m to Malema for the procurement of 18 vehicles, including trucks and bakkies.

“However, the vehicles were allegedly never delivered to the municipality. Seven of the vehicles have since been recovered from other entities. The rest of the vehicles are still outstanding,” she said.

The case was postponed until next Monday for bail investigations and a possible bail application. The state intends to oppose Malema’s release on bail.

TimesLIVE


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