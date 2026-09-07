DA councillor, 3 co-accused granted bail in kidnapping, murder case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Benoni magistrate's court on Monday granted bail to DA ward councillor Kabelo Relitilwe Mahonko and three co-accused who face multiple charges, including murder. Picture:

The Benoni magistrate’s court on Monday granted bail to DA ward councillor Kabelo Relitilwe Mahonko and three co-accused who face charges of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Mahonko, 40, was granted bail of R5,000 while Sibusiso Masondo, 43, Muzi des Godie, 33, and Lethabo Nhlanhla Makgabo, 19, were each granted bail of R2,000.

“It is alleged that between 16 and 17 July 2026, the four accused kidnapped and assaulted Vuyisuile Mzwakhe Khananda and another victim after suspecting them of having committed a housebreaking and theft at Mahonko’s residence,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

After the alleged assault, it is alleged that the accused drove with the victims and abandoned them on Longmore Street in Crystal Park, Benoni. Both victims were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Khananda later succumbed to his injuries.

The four accused were arrested on various dates in August and were remanded in custody.

“During the bail proceedings, Mahonko, Masondo and Godie, through their legal representatives, submitted affidavits stating that they are first-time offenders, primary caregivers of their minor children and that the state’s case against them is weak.”

Mahanjana said Makgabo submitted an affidavit indicating that he is a first-time offender, is pursuing higher education and that the state’s case against him is also weak.

Prosecutor Girly Mahlangu opposed the bail application and placed before the court an affidavit by the investigating officer, Sgt Jane Mogopa.

Mogopa stated that all four accused reside in the same area as state witnesses and could potentially interfere with them.

However, the court found that the interests of justice permitted the release of all four accused on bail.

In reaching its decision, the court noted that Mahonko, Masondo and Godie are primary caregivers of their minor children and that there was no evidence suggesting that any of the accused posed a flight risk.

The case was postponed until October 9 for transfer to the regional court.

TimesLIVE