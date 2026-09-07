Destructive winds damage 20 North West schools

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More than 20 schools across the North West have been damaged by strong and destructive winds that swept through the province between September 4 and 5.

The winds damaged school roofs and destroyed mobile classrooms.

The department of education said the number of schools damaged is likely to increase following reports that will be received directly from principals on Monday.

MEC for education Dr Desbo Mohono expressed deep concern over the extensive damage.

“We are deeply concerned and saddened by the damage caused by these destructive winds. This comes at a particularly difficult time for the department, which is already responding to schools affected by recent fires. Our immediate priority is to assess the extent of the damage, ensure the safety of learners and educators, and put measures in place to minimise disruptions to teaching and learning,” Mohono said.

Mohono said the department is working closely with relevant stakeholders and disaster management teams to respond to the affected schools and ensure that the necessary interventions are implemented as urgently as possible.

“We understand the impact this situation has on our school communities, and we will continue doing everything within our means to support the affected schools,” Mohono said.

The department’s spokesperson, Dr Elias Malindi, said the damage to more than 20 schools was like adding salt to an open wound, as the department was already reeling from the pain of losing three schools to fires.

Malindi said the department has been picking up the pieces and working to intervene at schools affected by the fires, and now, the storms have wreaked havoc on the remaining schools, adding further pressure to the already strained departmental infrastructure.

According to the department, the affected schools in the Ngaka Modiri Molema district are Thuto ke Matla Secondary School in Groot Marico, Setilo Secondary School in Mareetsane village, Refentse Primary School and Serite Early Learning Centre in Ga-Khunwana village.

In the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district, the schools affected by the storms are Pudulogo Primary School in Ikageng township, Maitemogelo Secondary School in Wolmaransstad, Noordwal Primary School in Orkney and Tshedimosetso Secondary School in Jouberton township, Toevlug Primary School in Ventersdorp, Sentlhaga Primary School in Wolmaransstad, Laerskool Saamtrek in Klerksdorp, Promosa Primary and Secondary School in Potchefstroom, Boitshoko Secondary School in Ikageng, Gatelapele Secondary School and Tigane Primary School in Tigane township.

The affected schools in Bojanala district include SG Ntuane Primary School in Tlhatlhaganyane village, Rantlaka Primary School in Phalane village, Nonceba Primary School in Welverdiend near Madikwe and Motshabaesi Primary School in Obakeng village near Madikwe.

Affected schools in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district are Kokomeng Primary School in Kokomeng village, Taung, and Walter Letsie Secondary School in Manthe, near Taung, Raditshipi Primary School, Thapama Secondary School, Choseng Secondary School and Reabetswe Secondary School.

Malindi said the department will dispatch its infrastructure teams to assess the extent of the damage and determine alternative measures to ensure teaching and learning is not disrupted at the affected schools.

TimesLIVE