Five South Africans worked at a lodge overrun by Mozambique insurgents

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A hunting lodge and the town of Marangira, in Cabo Delgado province, were raided by rebels believed to be linked to an Islamic State affiliate group. File picture

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The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says information from South Africa’s embassy in Maputo indicates five South Africans were affected by the insurgent attack in Mozambique last Thursday.

The South Africans were workers employed for different services.

A hunting lodge and the town of Marangira were raided by rebels believed to be linked to an Islamic State affiliate group.

The lodge is in a buffer zone within the Niassa Special Reserve on the border of Niassa and Cabo Delgado provinces.

A South African mechanic is among the three civilians from the lodge reported to have been taken hostage by the group after the lodge was plundered and burnt down.

Residents from the town were also taken hostage, according to preliminary information emerging from the area in northern Mozambique.

Dirco spokesperson Nelson Kgwete said the embassy has not yet received any verified information on the South African believed to have been abducted.

“Embassy officials are working with Mozambican authorities and are monitoring the situation and developments in the Niassa province.”

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