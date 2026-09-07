Police officer among four arrested after Mamelodi hostel shooting

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Police seized a firearm that had its serial numbers filed off. Picture:

Four suspects, including a police sergeant, have been arrested after an armed confrontation with police and security personnel at a tavern within the sprawling Nkandla Hostels complex in Mamelodi on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at about 10.30pm in Extension 36. Police and security members were responding to an alert about people with weapons at the tavern.

When they approached the premises, they came under fire, police said in a statement.

“The members took cover and surrounded the premises before issuing loud verbal commands for the suspects to surrender. The suspects allegedly refused to comply, resulting in police using the necessary minimum force to bring the situation under control. Four suspects were subsequently placed under arrest.

“During the search of the premises, four spent cartridges were recovered.

“Police discovered a firearm concealed behind a freezer. The firearm’s serial numbers had been filed off. The recovered firearm is believed to be a police firearm taken during a robbery in Olievenhoutbosch earlier this year. This information will form part of the ongoing investigation and will be subjected to forensic verification.

“A bag containing suspected heroin was also recovered.”

One of the arrested suspects was identified as a serving police sergeant stationed at a station in Randburg.

The suspects are expected to appear before court soon to face charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition and possession of drugs.

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