POLL | Should MacG’s podcast face consequences over Minnie Dlamini’s R897,000 deal claim?

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Minnie Dlamini is seeking R2.5m in damages from MacG, with R1.5m to be paid to Women for Change and R1m to herself. File picture:

Minnie Dlamini’s claim that comments made about her on MacG’s podcast cost her an R897,000 Nivea deal has sparked debate on social media.

Dlamini, who has worked with Nivea since about 2023, said derogatory comments about her body and genital hygiene made on an April 2025 episode of Podcast and Chill sparked a major social media reaction.

She said the controversy affected her reputation and livelihood, and Nivea later decided not to proceed with the campaign.

Dlamini is seeking R2.5m in damages from MacG, whose real name is MacGyver Mukwevho, with R1.5m to be paid to Women for Change and R1m to herself. MacG said the comments were speculative, were not intended to cause harm and said he has apologised.

The story has sparked debate over whether MacG should be held responsible for the loss of the deal, with social media users questioning the circumstances surrounding Nivea’s decision.

Should MacG face consequences over Dlamini’s R897,000 deal?

TimesLIVE