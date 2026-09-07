Mozambican rebels take South African mechanic hostage

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Mozambique’s northernmost province of Cabo Delgado has been home to an insurgency linked to the Islamic State since 2017. Picture:

A South African mechanic is among civilians taken hostage by armed rebels at a hunting lodge in northern Mozambique.

The culprits raided the lodge and town of Marangira, seizing supplies and burning down the lodge’s facilities. They are believed to be linked to an Islamic State affiliate group near Cabo Delgado.

Two other camp employees, one a chef, are among the hostages, according to Losaan Meiring on the Marloth & Beyond Facebook page and conservation broadcasting company Mutambo Films, which is liaising with people on the ground.

Three Americans who were at the camp had been out hunting at the time and were unaffected. They were later airlifted from the area.

Details are still emerging about the attack, which took place late last week.

Local authorities believe the number of people missing and feared taken hostage is 11 as civilians from the town were seen being marched away by the insurgents. It is unclear at this stage if the number includes the three hunting camp employees.

Mutambo Films said evidence indicates this was a planned attack.

“The insurgents had reportedly been moving west from Cabo Delgado for an extended period, and the mobile phone mast serving the area was deliberately disabled, cutting communications before the attack. They subsequently targeted the hunting camp, and the local police post and medical centre in Marangira.”

This would have wide repercussions for residents, the company said. The company involved in the lodge had invested $3.5m (R56m) in infrastructure, conservation and development of the area in the past decade.

Reuters reported one of the co-owners is football coach Carlos Queiroz.

The conservation group Moçambique Bio, which shared footage from the burnt-out facilities on its social media pages, said many years of work in Niassa province is under threat.

The attack goes beyond the destruction of private infrastructure, the group said.

“The Marangira project began at a time when poaching was one of the biggest threats to the region’s wildlife. The Coutada borders the Niassa Special Reserve, a location that gave the project a strategic importance for the protection of biodiversity.

“The response was not only through increased monitoring, but also through outreach to local communities.

“Over the years, the project has contributed to the construction of a school, a mosque, and water supply infrastructure, as well as the creation of jobs for residents of the communities.

“One of the aspects highlighted by people close to the project was the ability to transform former poachers into workers linked to conservation and tourism activities, creating economic alternatives to poaching.

“The opening of a landing strip for small aircraft also improved access to the region and supported the operations of the project.

“For those involved in the project, the Marrangira Coutada was not just a tourist activity. Its location next to the Niassa Special Reserve allowed the monitoring operations to also have a protective effect on a larger area, helping to reduce the pressure of poaching in the border areas of the reserve.

”The attack is a hard blow to an initiative that, for years, sought to combine fauna conservation, combating poaching, nature tourism, and support for local communities."

TimesLIVE