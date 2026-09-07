‘Untrustworthy’ officials leaked raid on illegal workers, says premier

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KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli with police and labour and home affairs officials before a raid at various businesses in KwaSithebe, in Mandeni. Picture:

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KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has slated “untrustworthy officials” who allegedly leaked confidential information to employers before planned raids targeting undocumented workers on Monday.

Ntuli said details of the leak emerged during a multidisciplinary law enforcement operation at the Isithebe Industrial Zone in KwaSithebe, Mandeni, as part of the provincial government’s Engangeni Ngesango Iyafohla campaign.

The operation, which comprises police as well as officials from the departments of labour and home affairs, is aimed at inspecting industries and businesses to ensure labour law compliance. The raid followed a tip-off claiming hundreds of undocumented migrants worked in the area.

“The intention for today [Monday] was to continue with sustained campaigns, as I’ve announced September as a month of enhancing these operations aimed at targeting illegal immigrants, which is a big problem in our country, unfortunately depriving other people of local opportunities,” he said.

“We received information that immigrants are employed here. This is not our first visit here; when we visited previously, businesses were not aware. As a result, we were able to discover undocumented workers, and some were arrested, including the owners.

“Unfortunately, this time around I’ve spoken to these employees who said business owners were leaked information. As a result, they were told not to come to work, or some were released in the morning while I was arriving here. I met a lot of them walking on the street, in fact, which was an indication that they had been told to leave because the operation was going to take place.”

Ntuli said these untrustworthy officials were “obstacles to progress”.

The setback would not deter the provincial government from enforcing government regulations and legislation that protect the rights of workers and ensure fair labour practices by employers and business owners, he said.

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