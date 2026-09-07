WATCH | Hearsay clouds police ‘threat’ that led to Kekana’s hospital discharge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala (right) and co-accused Musa Kekana in court during the continuation of their trial in the Johannesburg high court on September 7. Picture:

Former Bramley police station commander Owen King has testified in court about going to Edenvale Hospital on April 20 2024, after he received information about a potential threat to staff and patients following the hospitalisation of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s co-accused, Musa Kekana.

At the time, Kekana had allegedly fallen ill and was coughing blood while being arrested for the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Kekana is charged alongside Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and his daughter Nthabiseng Nzama. They face 25 counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, money laundering, and the attempted murders of actor and Matlala’s former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, and taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

A trial within a trial is under way to determine whether information that police obtained from Kekana for the murder case can be used in the latest matter.

Testifying in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday, King said the alleged threat at Edenvale Hospital influenced his decision not to transfer Kekana to South Rand Hospital.

Transferring him would have created a problem regarding his safeguarding, he said.

He had a conversation with a doctor about the situation.

“When I had a conversation with her, it was about the safety of the personnel at the hospital. My information was that people on the staff could be injured.

“My request was that the detainee be discharged.”

However, the source and substance of that information became a contentious issue, with Matlala’s lawyer, Annelene van der Heever, repeatedly objecting to King’s evidence on the basis that it was hearsay.

She pointed out that there was no evidence before the court independently proving the conversation or the alleged threat.

“There is no proof of any of the conversation that proves what the commander is stating,” she argued.

WATCH | Defence counsel put it to state witness Owen King that there was no documentation before the court corroborating his evidence on Musa Kekana’s April 2024 arrest. King agreed, saying his name does not appear on the documents and that the claim he ordered Kekana’s discharge… pic.twitter.com/SKwevRB2JS — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 7, 2026

King agreed that the only person who could corroborate his account was the doctor, whose identity was not before the court.

He explained that Bramley police station was about 6km from Edenvale Hospital, while South Rand was about 23km away.

The greater distance would have made police response and planning more difficult.

“The decision was that he either stays at the hospital or he gets discharged from the hospital and comes back to my cells,” King said.

He later testified that, after returning to the police station, he received another call and instructed Sgt Malekhutu Raseala to return Kekana to the cells because he had been discharged.

“This operation was based on the information of a threat, and it was not necessary to put that action into a plan,” King said.

Under cross-examination by Kekana’s advocate Riaan Gissing, King confirmed that he had only visited Edenvale Hospital once, on April 20.

Gissing put it to him that Raseala had said he did not see or interact with King at the hospital, but King maintained that he saw the sergeant near Kekana’s bed and at the nursing station.

The defence also challenged the basis on which King ordered Kekana’s return to Bramley.

King conceded that his decision was based on the information he had received and nothing else.

The state then brought another witness, along with an application for the witness’s name not to be published, whom Gissing sought to consult before the witness could testify.

The identity of the witness was not immediately disclosed in the proceedings, while the defence also objected to the publication of the witness’s name.

The state indicated that it intended to call the witness, while the defence sought an opportunity to consult them.

The court adjourned briefly before proceedings could continue, granting the state its application.

The trial within a trial continues.

Sowetan