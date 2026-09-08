Cherry protocol signed with Beijing as SA eyes more Chinese exports

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South African ambassador to China Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, minister of agriculture Willie Aucamp, minister of the general administration of Chinese customs Sun Meijun and the Chinese ambassador to SA, Wu Peng, attend the signing of the protocol in Beijing of the opening of the market for the export of South African cherries to China. Picture:

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Agriculture minister Willie Aucamp has signed a protocol granting South African cherry producers market access into China for the first time.

The ministry said the signing of the “landmark” protocol took place during the 9th sanitary and phytosanitary ministerial meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, where Aucamp signed the protocol alongside minister Sun Meijun of the general administration of Chinese customs.

“This achievement is record-breaking as it is the first time that two market access protocols have been signed with China within a year. We truly appreciate China’s efforts to speed up our market access requests for South African agriculture products,” Aucamp said.

He also said the finalisation and signing of the cherry protocol was confirmation of the commitment made to increase and broaden trade under the Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Development, giving SA 0% tariff market access to Chinese markets.

The signing of the protocol will have huge economic benefits for SA, with China being the number one global importer of cherries, he said.

The ministry said China’s total import of cherries was about 586,900 tons during 2025 valued at US$3.3bn (R52.8bn).

Aucamp also met Chinese agriculture and rural affairs minister Zhang Zhu on Monday where they reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to continue to collaborate on mutually beneficial areas such as biosecurity , especially foot-and-mouth disease, and securing more market access opportunities for South African agricultural products.

The ministry said the opening of the Chinese market for cherries was expected to stimulate more investment in production, adding about 600 new job opportunities, in line with the government’s priority of inclusive economic growth and job creation.

“There is more to come between South Africa and China now that the negotiations to grant market access for South African blueberries to China are at an advanced stage.”

The ministry said China had submitted a draft protocol for the import of blueberries for SA’s consideration and Aucamp had requested his team to fast-track the co-ordination of inputs and negotiations, with the view to finalise the protocol before the end of the year.

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