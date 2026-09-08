Family murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma pleads guilty to gun charge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Triple-murder suspect Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma has pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm with ammunition and for entering South Africa while being a wanted fugitive in the UK.

Tshuma, a 45-year-old British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, is wanted by Bedfordshire police in connection with the murders of his wife Zandile, 42, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5.

They were buried in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, in August.

After fleeing the UK on July 4, Tshuma was arrested by local police in Kensington, Johannesburg, on July 10. He was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm handgun.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Tshuma initially entered South Africa legally through OR Tambo International Airport on July 5, but his immigration status subsequently changed as a result of his fugitive status.

“In terms of the Immigration Act, he is regarded as both a prohibited and undesirable person and is therefore considered to be in the republic illegally,” said NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

TimesLIVE