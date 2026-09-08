Lawyers condemn threats against leaders amid justice system tensions

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Advocates for Transformation has condemned threats against its chairperson Myron Dewrance SC and Sandile Khumalo SC (pictured). Picture:

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Advocates for Transformation (AFT) has condemned a sustained and escalating campaign of threats and intimidation directed at its national chairperson Myron Dewrance SC and Sandile Khumalo SC, as well as members of Dewrance’s family and friends.

“AFT has deliberately refrained until now from making these threats public. However, that restraint can no longer be maintained,” the AFT said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the threats had become increasingly pernicious and aggressive and have now escalated, for the first time, to explicit threats of sexual violence against women.

The AFT said its preliminary enquiries indicated that the grievance underlying the present threats may be connected to disciplinary proceedings against a member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA), who was charged with serious professional misconduct.

At the relevant time, Khumalo chaired the JSA’s professional committee and served on the JSA Bar Council, having been nominated by AFT.

The threatening communications:

Repeatedly blame Khumalo for what occurred;

Instruct Dewrance and members of his family to “blame Sandile”; and

Expressly refer to AFT, its members and its leadership.

These communications have been sent via multiple cellphone numbers to various recipients, said the AFT.

When those entrusted with upholding the rule of law are threatened because they perform their duties, it is the rule of law itself that is under attack — Advocates for Transformation

“They repeatedly name advocate Dewrance SC and advocate Khumalo SC, expressly invoke AFT and, in some instances, claim knowledge of the locations, workplaces or movements of those targeted.”

The AFT said this is not merely a private dispute or a threat against particular individuals. “It forms part of a disturbing pattern in South Africa in which those who perform functions within the administration of justice are threatened, intimidated and, in the most extreme cases, assassinated.”

The AFT said it had spoken before about the killings and intimidation of prosecutors, lawyers, investigators and other justice actors. “We repeat what we have said before: when those entrusted with upholding the rule of law are threatened because they perform their duties, it is the rule of law itself that is under attack.”

The apparent targeting of Dewrance cannot sensibly be divorced from his position as national chairperson of AFT, nor can the threats against Khumalo be divorced from the professional responsibilities he performed, the AFT said.

“AFT’s enquiries remain preliminary. We do not presently identify the author or authors of these threatening and intimidatory communications, nor do we accuse the member concerned, the JSA or any other identified person of responsibility. That is a matter for further investigation.”

What is not open to debate is the principle involved, it added.

“An advocate cannot be threatened for performing a professional duty. A professional disciplinary process cannot be answered with intimidation.”

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