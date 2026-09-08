Mapisa-Nqakula denies soliciting bribes in SANDF corruption trial

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Former minister of defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula during her trial on alleged corruption charges in the North Gauteng High Court. Picture:

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Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has denied allegations that she solicited kickbacks or cash bribes from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. She allegedly solicited R4.5m in bribes, R2.1m of which was allegedly paid in cash, from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain government tenders. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu is the state’s key witness who previously testified about the alleged gratification.

Testifying before the North Gauteng high court in Pretoria on Tuesday, Mapisa-Nqakula denied ever receiving or demanding money from the contractor.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu had earlier testified that the solicitations began after her logistics company, Umkhombe Marine, secured a lucrative replacement contract with the SANDF. She claimed the first demand came through the late secretary for defence, Dr Sam Gulube, who requested R300,000 on behalf of the former minister.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu said that after paying this amount, further demands were made until she directly approached Mapisa-Nqakula, who allegedly acknowledged the requests. She added that during their initial meeting, they agreed to use code names such as impepho, indumba and wig to refer to money in future communications.

However, Mapisa-Nqakula testified that she never received any money from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu and denied that code words were ever agreed on or used to mask financial transactions.

She maintained that she never sent Gulube to request money on her behalf and that they never discussed financial demands during their first meeting.

“I never asked for or requested money from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu,” Mapisa-Nqakula testified. “I have never asked for any of it.”

She added that as a traditional healer, she would not lie about such a serious matter. “When you are a traditional healer, there are very few things you could get away with lying about, and this is not one of them,” she said.

She acknowledged that the word impepho came up in their conversations, explaining that it was used in its literal context because they shared a common calling as traditional healers. Mapisa-Nqakula admitted to asking Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu for impepho (African sage) but firmly denied it was a reference to money.

Mapisa-Nqakula also rejected claims that she solicited additional funds from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu on other occasions.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu had previously testified that Mapisa-Nqakula demanded R2m to secure a promotion for her husband, retired deputy surgeon-general Maj-Gen Noel Ndhlovu. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu said she refused to pay because her husband was already well qualified for the post.

Mapisa-Nqakula dismissed the claim entirely. “I’m baffled by this. Does this mean I’ve been asking for money from everyone I’ve promoted in my job? I never asked Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu for money.”

She clarified that Ndhlovu was not appointed surgeon-general because he was unappointable at the time due to an ongoing investigation into his conduct, adding that holding the position of deputy did not guarantee automatic advancement. “He is aware of all these reasons,” she added.

She further explained that the appointment of a surgeon-general rested solely with the president, and the minister of defence played no role in the decision.

Mapisa-Nqakula added that the alleged financial demands attributed to her defied common sense. “This did not happen. I just wonder if anyone in their right mind would do such a thing. I am not angry, but I am trying to understand the greed being attributed to me.”

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