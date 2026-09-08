Naledi Pandor calls on women to lead South African transformation

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Former basic education minister Naledi Pandor has raised concern that women remain under-represented in positions of power. File photo:

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Former basic education minister Naledi Pandor says women continue to bear the brunt of poverty, violence, unequal pay and sexual harassment, despite advancements since democracy.

Speaking at the Standard Bank Top Women Conference in Sandton on Tuesday, Pandor called on women leaders to use their positions to drive economic growth, innovation and social change.

Women occupy fewer than 40% of board positions in the private sector and remain under-represented as board chairs, chief executive officers and directors-general in government.

“These are systemic challenges we must insist are addressed and which we must address together,” she said.

Women leaders have an important role to play in responding to a changing geopolitical environment, she said, including:

creating new businesses;

developing new skills; and

finding new strategies to drive development.

South Africa needs to address slow economic growth and low employment, while women across the continent also have a role to play in achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area, she said.

Women of 1956 demonstrated the power of unity, organisation, planning and collective action. They acted as women and did not seek to copy men or act in a manner that prioritised individual interest — Naledi Pandor

Progress has been made in access to education, particularly higher education, as well as the growing number of women entering professional fields that were previously dominated by men.

In politics, law and the judiciary, women are increasingly taking up influential positions. But these gains could be threatened by the difficult socioeconomic conditions confronting women, she warned.

“Greater attention is needed to support women who are balancing work, family and other responsibilities, particularly working-class and rural African women.”

Women today should recognise the value they bring to leadership, rather than feeling the need to adopt traditional models of power, she said.

“Women of 1956 demonstrated the power of unity, organisation, planning and collective action. They acted as women and did not seek to copy men or act in a manner that prioritised individual interest.”

Pandor urged women leaders in business, government and civil society to build on those achievements and work together to create a more equal society.

“Our task, I believe, is to multiply our successes and become leaders that serve, unify, innovate and succeed with integrity.”

TimesLIVE