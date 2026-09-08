One injured as Cessna crashes at Grand Central Airport in Midrand

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One person was injured when a Cessna 172 light aircraft was involved in an accident at Grand Central Airport in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority’s accident and incident investigations division (AIID) said the aircraft reported an engine failure before executing a forced landing 250m west of threshold Runway 17.

“There were two occupants on board the aircraft, with one reported injury. The aircraft itself was destroyed in the accident sequence,” said the division in a statement.

The AIID said it learnt that this was an hour-building flight and that the aircraft was in the circuit at the airport.

“An investigator has been dispatched on site and will be conducting a safety investigation in accordance with the provisions of ICAO Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.”

The objective of the investigation is to determine the circumstances and contributing factors associated with the occurrence and to identify any relevant safety lessons, the AIID said.

“An investigation is not intended to apportion blame or to ascertain liability. The AIID will consider the evidence collated to determine whether a preliminary report can be issued within 30 days of this accident.”

TimesLIVE