South Africa

Police make second cocaine bust at OR Tambo in four days

Authorities disrupt trafficking networks with high-value cocaine interceptions

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TimesLIVE

Police found 15 bricks of cocaine and firearms at the storage unit. Stock photo.
Police said cocaine was found in a passenger’s luggage. Picture: (123RF/metrue)

Two cocaine seizures in four days have been made at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said an alleged drug trafficker was arrested on Monday with about 2kg of cocaine in his luggage. The drugs are valued at R800,000.

The 45-year-old suspect was en route to Hong Kong.

A 54-year-old South African, also en route to Hong Kong, was arrested at the airport on September 3 when police seized cocaine concealed in his luggage.

The week before, two separate cocaine consignments with a combined estimated value of R200m were intercepted at the same airport, Van Wyk said.

“These successive successes at South Africa’s busiest airport demonstrate the police service’s continued efforts to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking networks at ports of entry.”

TimesLIVE


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