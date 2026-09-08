Solar power keeps the lights on, but could put your home at risk if poorly installed

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Experts warn that solar power in homes must be carefully installed for safety reasons. Picture:

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Most South Africans are turning to solar power and batteries as an alternative to grid electricity, but fire experts warn that a poorly installed system could put lives and property at risk.

Discovery Insure and private firefighting company Fire Ops SA held a live demonstration of solar and battery storage risks and safety measures at Modderfontein, ihe east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

According to Fire Ops SA CEO and deputy chief fire officer De Wet Engelbrecht, homeowners should think carefully about where they install solar equipment and batteries.

“Keep the equipment away from the main house and other valuable property where possible,” he said.

“Don’t install it inside your house, don’t install it inside the main passage, don’t even install it in your garage,” Engelbrecht said.

He recommended using an outside building or another suitable area away from the house.

Engelbrecht said solar installations should be treated as a special risk because of the complexities involved, particularly when fires occur.

For homeowners with small yards, including those living in townships, he said many systems were weatherproof and could be installed outside.

However, homeowners also needed to think about security.

“If you want to take away the fire risk, now it becomes a security risk,” he said, warning that equipment installed outside could be targeted by criminals if it is not properly secured.

Engelbrecht said homeowners should also make sure they use installers with the correct accreditation and certification, and that the equipment meets the required standards.

Discovery Insure head of technical marketing Saqib Hossain said homeowners should have certificates of compliance and arrange regular checks to make sure their systems remain within the required code.

He also urged homeowners to tell their insurers about their solar systems and batteries.

Solar equipment forms part of the building cover, but insurers need to know about it as part of the underwriting process, he said.

“It’s important to disclose honestly with the insurer in terms of having the full coverage and the peace of mind to know that everything in my house is covered,” Hossain said.

Homeowners are also being urged to install smoke detectors near solar equipment.

Early detection can be particularly important when batteries catch fire because the situation can quickly become dangerous.

Hossain said detecting a fire early could give emergency teams valuable time to respond before it became a much more serious incident.

Despite the risks, Engelbrecht said solar power remained an important alternative energy source for South Africans.

He said the focus should be on making sure people use the technology safely.

The solar industry is not yet fully regulated in South Africa, but homeowners can reduce their risks by choosing installers with recognised industry accreditations.

These include registration with the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association or PV GreenCard certification, which indicates compliance with recognised safety, quality and training standards.

Hossain said South Africans had moved quickly to make their homes more energy resilient.

“We need to make sure that these systems remain safe as they age, and regular maintenance, as well as early detection, can make all the difference,” he said.

TimesLIVE