UK triple-murder suspect’s plea deal proceedings postponed

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Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and contravention of the Immigration Act. Picture:

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The plea and sentencing agreement proceedings at the Johannesburg magistrates’ court in the firearm-related case of alleged UK fugitive Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma have been postponed to Thursday.

The triple-murder suspect pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and contravention of the Immigration Act by entering South Africa as a fugitive being sought by the UK.

Tshuma is also facing extradition proceedings following a request from the UK for three murders.

In court on Tuesday, Tshuma remained stoic and expressionless, staring straight ahead and occasionally blinking.

The plea and sentence agreement proceedings were postponed after the court found that the state’s authorisation was invalid.

The court noted that the authorisation required for the state to enter into a plea and sentence agreement with the accused under section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) had been signed by former national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi and dated 2019, but she is no longer in the position and therefore the document could not be relied on for the current proceedings.

The state was directed to obtain a new authorisation from a senior state advocate or higher-ranking official, dated in 2026, and to comply with the requirements of section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The matter was postponed to Thursday to allow the state to rectify the authorisation and meet the outstanding compliance requirements.

Tshuma, a 45-year-old British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, also known as Mark, is wanted by Bedfordshire police in connection with the murders of his wife, Zandile, 42, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, five.

After fleeing the UK on July 4, he was arrested by local police in Kensington, Johannesburg, on July 10. He was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm handgun.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Tshuma initially entered South Africa legally through OR Tambo International Airport on July 5 2026, but his immigration status subsequently changed as a result of his fugitive status.

“In terms of the Immigration Act, he is regarded as both a prohibited and undesirable person and is therefore considered to be in the Republic illegally,” said NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

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