WATCH | ‘Pandemonium’ erupts after Matlala trial is postponed

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Chaos erupted at the Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala trial when court security and the political killings task team (PKTT) prevented the defence from consulting with their client Musa Kekana.

The commotion started soon after the high court in Johannesburg postponed the trial-within-a-trial matter to Thursday.

The dramatic scenes unfolded after court adjourned and defence lawyers were allegedly prevented from consulting with their clients.

Kekana’s advocate, Riaan Gissing, approached judge Cassim Moosa, claiming he had experienced a “blatant refusal” to access his client.

“Some members of the task team [PKTT], and those in uniform, intervened, interjected and ordered accused number one to go downstairs,” Gissing told the court.

“These are my instructions from accused number one, that he was manhandled, pushed and pulled around when taken to the cells, obviously out of our sight.”

WATCH | Chaos erupted at the Johannesburg High Court after proceedings involving Musa Kekana and Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala were postponed to September 10.

Kekana allegedly broke into a scuffle with court police and those transporting the accused, while Matlala appeared angry with… pic.twitter.com/JtGpTIkpqc — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 8, 2026

Gissing said the conduct was concerning because lawyers needed access to their clients to protect their right to a fair trial.

“I must say it’s the first time since the commencement of the proceedings that I have personally experienced a blatant refusal to consult with accused number one and access to accused number one for reasons unknown to us.”

He said the defence had previously been able to consult with accused persons in court or in the cells without difficulty.

Advocate Annelene van der Heever for Matlala shared similar concerns, saying the aggression witnessed after the adjournment was unnecessary.

“I think your Lordship was in court when you heard me banging against the stairs to get them to stop shouting and screaming and bring the accused back so this matter can be dealt with,” she said.

“There’s never been an issue. I don’t know why suddenly today this happened. The aggression was unnecessary.”

Moosa acknowledged the court could hear the disruption from outside.

“It would appear some sort and form of pandemonium broke out in court. It was total disruption within this court. The court could, while waiting outside, hear it,” he said.

“Counsel had requested and pleaded to this court to be granted a firm and a fair opportunity to consult with their clients.”

He subsequently granted the defence’s request for guaranteed consultation time.

Moosa ordered the accused’s legal representatives were entitled “at all material times” to consult with their respective clients, including when court adjourned before 4pm.

The judge warned that unreasonable interference with the arrangement could result in further steps being taken against those responsible and could potentially be regarded as being in contempt of court.

“If there is unreasonable behaviour on the part of those responsible for ensuring this transpires, then the court will have to take further steps against the responsible individuals,” he said.

“That behaviour and conduct can be construed to be contemptuous of an order of this form.”

Kekana is charged alongside Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and his daughter Nthabiseng Nzama.

They face 25 counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, money-laundering, and the attempted murders of actress and Matlala’s ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane and taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

Sowetan