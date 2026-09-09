AI health prompt leads to early breast cancer diagnosis for a 43-year-old woman

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Sameshni Moodley, 43, was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer after an AI-powered health platform recommended that she undergo her first mammogram.

Sameshni Moodley felt healthy and had no reason to suspect anything was wrong. But a routine health recommendation on an AI-powered app prompted her to have her first mammogram, a decision that led to a stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis at the age of 43.

Moodley discovered the cancer after using Discovery Health’s Personal Health Pathways (PHP), which recommended a mammogram as one of the health actions she should take because she was over 40.

Her experience comes as data from Discovery Health shows women are increasingly taking up preventive health measures, including cancer and mental health screenings.

Since Personal Health Pathways was launched in January 2025, female medical scheme members have completed 1.5 times as many recommended health actions as male members.

The AI-powered platform, available through the Discovery Health App, uses members’ health information to provide personalised health guidance and recommend actions aimed at preventing or detecting illness early.

For Moodley, looking after her health was already an annual ritual.

“I begin every year with a ritual centred on my health and wellbeing. A key part is doing my annual health check so that I maintain optimal health and keep my Vitality status at Diamond,” she said.

Moodley, who was diagnosed with HIV in 2008 and has spoken publicly about her status to raise awareness about healthy living, said the diagnosis had made her particularly conscious about looking after her health.

Then came the ultrasound. Uncontrollable tears and an overwhelming fear consumed me. I knew something was wrong. — Sameshni Moodley

When she started using Personal Health Pathways, one of the “next best actions” recommended to her was a mammogram.

“I am over 40, so this made sense. This was something I had considered but never really seriously acted on,” she said.

This time, she acted.

On February 14 2025, Valentine’s Day, Moodley went for her first mammogram.

She was nervous, but what began as a routine screening soon became frightening when she was asked to repeat one of the images.

“Then came the ultrasound. Uncontrollable tears and an overwhelming fear consumed me. I knew something was wrong,” she said.

The examination had detected an unfamiliar solid mass in her left breast, and doctors asked for permission to perform an immediate biopsy.

“My world seemed to blur, emotions crashing over me that were too intense to describe. The waiting seemed like an eternity.”

Three days later, Moodley received the call that changed her life: she had stage 1 breast cancer.

“My Pathway didn’t just guide me; it likely saved my life,” she said.

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, chief clinical officer at Discovery Health, said members who engage with Personal Health Pathways are three times more likely to complete health checks and twice as likely to undergo cancer screenings compared with members who do not engage with the programme.

The platform uses an individual member’s health profile to recommend relevant health actions and set personalised exercise and sleep goals.

“To date, 23% of health checks have revealed out-of-range results requiring follow-up, while 1.3% of first-time cancer screenings have detected cancer,” Nematswerani said.

She said the technology combines clinical data, behavioural science and digital tools to give members more precise and personalised support, to encourage people to take preventive action before serious illness develops.

Cancer remains a major public health burden in South Africa. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, the country records more than 100,000 new cancer diagnoses and more than 55,000 cancer deaths annually, with breast, prostate, cervical and lung cancers among the prominent cancer types.

For Moodley, the experience has underscored the importance of screening even when a person feels healthy.

She had no symptoms and no indication that she was living with breast cancer. It was a recommendation she might previously have postponed that ultimately led doctors to find the disease at an early stage.