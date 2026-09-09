Buti Manamela urges young people to apply now to TVET colleges

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Minister of higher education and training Buti Manamela has urged young people to apply to TVET colleges, as applications are open and will close on September 30. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

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Higher education minister Buti Manamela has urged young South Africans not to wait until the last minute to plan their futures, calling on them to use the September application window to apply to a technical and vocational education and training (TVET) college for the 2027 academic year.

Applications for TVET colleges opened this month and will close on September 30. Manamela said prospective students should not wait until January to start the process as many opportunities could be lost by then.

Matriculants and other applicants can apply using their previous year’s results. The department said the application period was a good time for young people to explore their interests, learn more about the different courses on offer and work out which skills they would like to gain before applying.

We are building a PSET system that connects learning to the skills our economy needs and creates pathways from education to opportunity and are inviting young people to take up the available opportunities — Buti Manamela, higher education minister

Manamela said TVET colleges should not be seen as a fallback option for those who do not get into university.

“We must change the way we think about TVET colleges. They are not a second choice for young people who do not get admitted into a university. They are one of the pathways provided for in the PSET (post-school education and training) sector and central to the skills revolution.

“We are building a PSET system that connects learning to the skills our economy needs and creates pathways from education to opportunity and are inviting young people to take up the available opportunities,” said Manamela.

He said making informed, timely choices about education and training was an important step towards finding work, starting a business, or continuing to study further, and that TVET colleges offered opportunities for all such endeavours.

He appealed to parents, guardians, teachers and life orientation educators to play their part during this period. He asked them to talk to young people about their career choices, help them understand the different study paths available, and encourage them to consider TVET colleges as institutions of choice.

Manamela said the skills revolution was aimed at making sure that education and training led to real skills, that those skills opened up opportunities and that they allowed young people to take part meaningfully in the economy.

Those seeking more information can contact their nearest TVET college directly or visit the department of higher education and training’s website at www.dhet.gov.za. Applications close on September 30.

TimesLIVE