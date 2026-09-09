Calls for higher alcohol taxes to help prevent foetal alcohol syndrome

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South Africa’s FASD crisis has placed the country's alcohol tax policy under the spotlight. Picture:

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Higher alcohol taxes could help reduce the number of children affected by foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), but must be accompanied by better health-care and support services, a paediatrician says.

The comments came as the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (SAAPA SA), through its True Cost of Alcohol campaign, called on the National Treasury to use its ongoing alcohol taxation review to increase excise taxes on alcohol.

The organisation said higher taxes could reduce harmful alcohol consumption while generating additional revenue that could be used for FASD prevention, early intervention, diagnosis, treatment and support for affected families.

The term FASD refers to a range of lifelong conditions caused by alcohol exposure during pregnancy and can affect a child’s learning, behaviour, memory, attention and development.

Dr Ashmika Gokhul, a specialist paediatrician at Life Crompton Hospital in Pinetown, said increasing alcohol excise duties was one of the most cost-effective public-health measures available to reduce harmful drinking.

“From a public health perspective, the answer is a resounding yes,” Gokhul said, when asked whether higher alcohol taxes could help reduce FASD.

She said alcohol demand was price-sensitive, particularly among young people, heavy drinkers and low-income groups. “Higher prices reduce overall consumption, delay the age of drinking onset, and suppress heavy episodic (binge) drinking.”

Gokhul said reducing binge drinking among women of childbearing age could also reduce the likelihood of alcohol-exposed pregnancies, particularly in a country where unintended pregnancies were common.

However, she cautioned that tax increases alone would not solve the problem. She said pricing policies needed to address loopholes, including historically low tax rates on some unfortified wines and cheap alcohol products, and should be combined with measures such as minimum unit pricing to reduce access to cheap alcohol.

South Africa has been reported to have one of the highest prevalence rates of FASD globally.

Gokhul said the country also faced significant gaps in its response to the condition, particularly in prevention, diagnosis and support.

She said primary health-care facilities rarely offered routine screening for alcohol-related risks among women of childbearing age, while specialised services for mothers struggling with alcohol dependence were limited or inaccessible.

Diagnostic services were also inadequate, she said, with multidisciplinary teams needed to diagnose FASD concentrated mainly in urban areas.

“This leaves rural communities underserved,” Gokhul said.

She added that schools and social services were also poorly equipped to support children living with FASD, with a lack of specialised remedial resources potentially contributing to school dropouts and social marginalisation.

Gokhul said she supported higher alcohol excise taxes as part of a broader national strategy to prevent FASD. She said additional revenue could be used to expand prenatal and maternal mental-health services, train health-care workers and educators to identify FASD earlier and establish specialised diagnostic clinics across the country.

“Taxation is not a silver bullet, but it is one of our strongest levers,” she added.

The campaign director of SAAPA SA, Nomcebo Dlamini, said South Africans had shown support for higher alcohol taxes when the revenue was linked to social benefits. The organisation cited a 2025 survey of 1,033 South African adults of whom 72% supported raising alcohol taxes to reduce alcohol-related harm.

Support increased to 85% when respondents were told the revenue would be used for programmes supporting poor communities, while 82% supported increases when the money would fund public-school education.

Dlamini said the findings showed public support for the government to use alcohol taxation as part of its response to alcohol-related harm.

“During FASD Awareness Month, we are asking the National Treasury and government to translate that support into action by ensuring that the review of the alcohol tax regime prioritises the protection of pregnant women and their unborn children,” she said.

SAAPA SA said the tax review should form part of a broader government response that includes stronger controls on alcohol availability and marketing, effective liquor-licence monitoring, improved screening and treatment services, and measures to make high-alcohol products less affordable.

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