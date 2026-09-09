‘Stay at your fire’: note to braaiers as they vie for Guinness record

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An estimated 3,000 South Africans are gearing up to attempt to secure the Guinness braai record this Heritage Day — but they need to keep their feet solidly planted at their grids.

One of the organisers, Dylan Jardim, said they will gather around 500 braais at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria in an attempt to have the most people braaiing at the same time.

“There is a bit of unfinished business behind it,” he said.

Last year 2,412 people took part in the attempt — enough participants to surpass the existing record — but the record was not certified because some participants moved away from their allocated braais during the official attempt.

“In true South African fashion, people were walking around, chatting and dancing while they braaied,” Jardim said. “Unfortunately Guinness requires every participant to remain at their allocated station for the full record period.”

So this year’s participants have one very clear instruction: stay at your braai.

Jardim said the significance of the day goes beyond the record itself.

“Heritage Day is about celebrating what makes South Africa unique and braaiing is one of those rare traditions shared across cultures, communities and generations. Attempting the record on Heritage Day gives us an opportunity to bring thousands of South Africans together around something that feels genuinely ours and hopefully create a positive moment the whole country can share in.”

A music festival featuring artists Shekhinah, Matthew Mole, Mafikizolo, Lady Zamar, Ben Rodrigues and Zaan Sonnekus will follow the braai event.

TimesLIVE