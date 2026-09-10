South Africa

Plea deal talks for Ndodana Tshuma on gun and visa charges

The case will return to court on October 1

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Journalist

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma. File picture: (NPA South Africa)

Story audio is generated using AI

A possible plea deal is under discussion between the prosecution and defence for Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma.

After a brief appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday, the case was postponed to October 1.

Tshuma, a UK citizen, is a wanted suspect there in connection with the murder of his wife and two daughters in July.

He fled to South Africa after the killings. He illegally obtained a gun and ammunition in Johannesburg. He also admits to contravening the Immigration Act.

TimesLIVE


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