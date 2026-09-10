POLL | Has the Woolworths maggot incident made you question supermarket hygiene standards?

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A shopper’s discovery of maggots beneath packs of raw chicken at a Woolworths store in North Riding, Johannesburg, has raised questions about food safety and hygiene standards in supermarkets.

John Mawere said he was shocked not only by what he found but also by what he described as a casual response from staff members after he alerted them. Mawere said he found maggots under more than one packet of chicken at the Bel Air store. He took photographs and a video of the incident and later shared them on social media.

Woolworths apologised to the customer and said it had launched an investigation. The retailer said independent hygiene experts had been called in, the affected products had been removed and the area had undergone a deep clean.

It described the incident as isolated and said the store had recently passed a hygiene audit without anomalies being found.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the standards consumers expect when buying fresh meat and other perishable food.

TimesLIVE