SIU obtains order freezing assets linked to KZN library contract

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An SIU investigation uncovered procurement and contractual irregularities related to the construction of a library in Maphumulo. Picture:

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The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has secured a provisional preservation order from the Special Tribunal, freezing three properties and five vehicles associated with Liyabongeka Trading Enterprise CC and its owner, Thabile Jacqueline Xaba.

Xaba is a contractor who was appointed by the KwaZulu-Natal department of sport, arts and culture to construct a modular library in Ntunjambili in the Maphumulo local municipality.

“The order interdicts and restricts Liyabongeka Trading Enterprise and Xaba, and anyone with knowledge of the order, from selling, leasing, donating, transferring, disposing of, tampering with, or otherwise dealing with the assets in a manner that could diminish their value,” SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said on Thursday.

He said two of the preserved properties are in Pietermaritzburg and the other property is in Ruimsig, Gauteng.

The five preserved vehicles are a Ford Ranger double cab, an Isuzu KB 200L, a Bell 315SL Backhoe Loader LTB 4X4, a Land Rover Evoque and a Peugeot 305.

Makgotho said the preservation order follows an SIU investigation that uncovered procurement and contractual irregularities, including prohibited and undisclosed subcontracting, significant deviations from the approved specifications and financial irregularities.

This followed the department’s entry into a service level agreement with Liyabongeka on February 28 2020, valued at R3.4m, for the construction of the Ntunjambili library.

The contractor was appointed despite not achieving the highest evaluation score or submitting the most cost-effective bid, Makgotho said.

Construction halted after the national Covid-19 lockdown was announced, leaving the library unfinished. The provincial department subsequently approved an additional R651,000, which was paid on July 20 2020, for an extension period and Covid-19-related expenditure.

However, the SIU found that parts of the additional funding, which brought the total contract value to R4m, were claimed through allegedly fraudulent invoices for goods and services that were not provided.

Evidence from a company that provided quotations and inspected work on the project further supported SIU’s findings.

The company carried out site preparation but did not perform fencing or tarring. Its quotations, based on the department’s drawings and its standard technical specifications, were R1.7m for the modular library structure and R44,729 for a guard hut.

“The evidence obtained by the SIU indicates that the payments made by the department to Liyabongeka Trading Enterprise resulted in the contractor’s enrichment at the expense of the department and, ultimately, the public fiscus.”

Makgotho said Liyabongeka and Xaba must, on October 7, convince the Special Tribunal why the preservation order must not be made permanent.

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