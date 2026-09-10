South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Bafana Bafana player was murdered in 2014

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes at the high court in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

The case had been postponed due to the interpreter not feeling well.

Stream courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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