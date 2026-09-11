30% of tickets already sold for Sean Paul’s three-city SA tour

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Global superstar Sean Paul is due to hit South African shores in December for a three-city tour.

The Jamaican rapper and singer is expected to hold his first concert on December 3 at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town, move to the Sunbet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on December 4, and finally to the Durban ICC on December 6.

Since the announcement of the tour on Thursday, 30% of the tickets, which start from R750 exclusively on blubloodtickets.com, have already been sold.

“The response has been really strong and positive,” Monica Steyn, head of communications at Blu Blood, told TimesLIVE. “The excitement from fans in each city has been overwhelming, and it’s clear South Africa is more than ready to welcome Sean Paul this December.”

Steyn said the shows promised to be some of the biggest live entertainment experiences of the summer.

“His music transcends generations, cultures and genres and we know Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban are ready to show up and show out,” Blu Blood’s CEO Shaaista Khan Osman and MD Osman Osman said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

TimesLIVE