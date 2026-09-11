At 80, Upper Karoo farmer earns UCT master’s after turning drought hardship into research

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After more than five decades battling droughts and the uncertainties of farming in the Upper Karoo, Charl Johannes van der Merwe could have spent his retirement slowing down. Instead, he went back to university.

This week, at 80, the sheep farmer from Leeukloof near Calvinia, Northern Cape, graduated from the University of Cape Town (UCT) with a Master of Commerce in economics, turning decades of first-hand drought experience into research he hopes will help other farmers survive future climate shocks.

Speaking to the Sunday Times a day after his graduation, Van der Merwe said his decision to return to university was initially driven by a dream he had carried for decades.

“At first, the study was perhaps motivated by the long-time dream to study further. But as time passed, I came to realise the need for research in the area, as well as for transferring information to farmers.

“It is satisfying to be able to make a contribution and give farmers something to think about,” he said.

After retiring from active farming, Van der Merwe said he was determined not to spend his time without purpose.

“I wanted to spend my time on something positive. I believe that kept me going and inspired me to do physical training and running on a regular basis to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“To begin studying was not that easy. There were times that I nearly gave up. I am lucky to have a family that is academically oriented, and they really supported me during the difficult times. If it were not for them and my supervisor, Prof Beatrice Conradie, I might have given up on the project.”

For Van der Merwe, the degree fulfils an ambition that began nearly six decades ago.

After completing a BSc in agriculture at Stellenbosch University in 1968, he wanted to continue studying, but family responsibilities called him home to join his father on the family farm.

“I respected my father’s wishes. But that was not the end of the road for me,” he said.

He continued studying while building his farming career, completing a BCom and an honours degree in business economics part-time through Unisa. Years later, he returned to university to study psychology and philosophy, earning a BA and an honours degree in psychology.

At 76, as he began considering retirement from active farming, Van der Merwe decided to pursue another qualification. That decision eventually led him to UCT and a research project rooted in a crisis he had experienced alongside generations of Upper Karoo farmers.

His dissertation, Economic Analysis of Sheep Farmers’ Responses to Drought in the Upper Karoo, 2013–2023, examined how commercial sheep farmers responded to one of the region’s most severe droughts and what could be done to strengthen their resilience against future climate shocks.

Van der Merwe knows the financial strain of drought first-hand.

“To survive a drought, it is important to reserve money and/or fodder during the better years. I did that, but in the end my reserves were depleted, and then it really became difficult. My cash flow came under severe pressure. The same happened to all farmers in the area, and the only solution was to reduce sheep numbers to reduce feeding costs and keep the cash flow intact,” he said.

Upper Karoo farmer Charl Johannes van der Merwe earns a UCT master’s degree at 80. (Charl van der Merwe)

The prolonged drought placed severe pressure not only on farmers, but also on their families and communities whose livelihoods depend on agriculture.

Van der Merwe’s research found that commercial sheep farmers in the Upper Karoo lost nearly 45% of their livestock between 2017 and 2021.

The financial devastation was accompanied by a significant psychological toll, with nearly three-quarters of farmers who participated in the research showing signs of possible depression and anxiety.

Yet his findings also revealed remarkable resilience. Within two years of rainfall returning, almost 60% of farmers who had experienced emotional distress reported recovering psychologically. Strong community ties and social support helped many rebuild their emotional well-being, even as financial recovery remained slow.

“The years of good rainfall compensate for the stressful times. Farmers live in the hope that the next year will be the beginning of better times,” Van der Merwe said.

His research also highlighted gaps in drought support, finding that many Northern Cape farmers received little or no government assistance during the crisis.

For Van der Merwe, the subject is deeply personal. Drought has been part of his farming life from the beginning.

“When I started farming in 1969, we were already going through a bad drought. That drought shaped my thinking,” he said.

The experience taught him to prepare for difficult seasons by conserving fodder and planning ahead. His master’s research allowed him to examine how other farmers responded and whether different approaches could better protect them against future droughts.

One of his findings was that some farmers may unknowingly have been overstocking before the drought because they underestimated the effect of ewe body weight on grazing capacity.

The findings strengthened Van der Merwe’s belief that research, technology and innovation should play a greater role in helping farmers adapt to increasingly unpredictable climatic conditions.

He believes the focus should extend beyond providing financial relief after disaster strikes and include measures that improve productivity and help farmers prepare before drought takes hold.

Support, he said, should also recognise the psychological impact of watching livestock, income and years of work disappear as drought drags on.

State assistance, he believes, does more than ease financial pressure; it can also help relieve the emotional burden farmers carry.

“I think we must accept the fact that aid from the state during a drought will, at best, be limited. I believe technology is developing to make insurance against drought a possibility. There must be a renewed and determined attempt to do more research on sheep farming in the arid areas of our land,” he said.

He also wants farmers experiencing emotional difficulties to understand that seeking help should carry no shame.

Although the master’s degree bears his name, Van der Merwe regards the achievement as a family effort.

He credits his wife, Mariëtte, their five children and nine grandchildren with supporting him through the difficult moments of his studies, as well as Conradie and UCT for helping him complete the journey he first imagined nearly six decades ago.

His daughter Lizeth said watching her father graduate at 80 had been an emotional and inspiring moment for the family.

“I feel humbly proud of my father. For us as a family, it is exceptionally inspiring in so many ways, to always chase our dreams, but also to live to leave a legacy behind,” she said.

For Van der Merwe, that legacy is not simply the degree he received at 80, but the knowledge he hopes to leave behind for the farmers who will continue working the dry and unforgiving landscape he has called home for most of his life.