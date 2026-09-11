Brown Mogotsi awaits bail decision after NPA cross-examination

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court has postponed businessperson Brown Mogotsi’s second application for bail, based on alleged new facts, until September 22 for judgment.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has concluded its cross-examination in the second bail application brought by Mogotsi,” NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said.

Mogotsi faces charges arising from an alleged shooting incident in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in November last year. The charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, and perjury.

It is alleged that on November 3 2025, Mogotsi reported to police that he had been driving alone in Vosloorus when the occupants of a bakkie allegedly pursued him and fired multiple shots at his vehicle, forcing him to stop and flee on foot.

“The NPA will await the court’s decision on the bail application and remains committed to ensuring that the matter is prosecuted fairly, diligently and in accordance with the law,” Mohlatlole said.

TimesLIVE