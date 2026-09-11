Car stolen in Midrand found in KZN after probe into airport theft

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Westville, Durban, on Thursday for possession of suspected stolen property. Stock photo:

Police arrested a 28-year-old man at a property in Westville, Durban, on Thursday, where they seized a Toyota Cross and a BMW, for possession of suspected stolen property.

A case was opened involving the border policing reaction team and detectives attached to King Shaka International Airport, following the theft of a motor vehicle at the airport several days ago.

The second vehicle was reported stolen at the Midrand police station in Gauteng in 2025.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said: “Investigations revealed that fraudulent documentation was presented to a motor vehicle dealership to purchase the vehicle.”

This is the second recent case of motorists being targeted by criminals at airports. A woman motorist was hijacked in the parking area in Cape Town earlier this week. The flying squad traced and arrested four suspects after intercepting the stolen VW Polo in Bonteheuwel.

Earlier this year, a suspected hijacker was arrested on the N2 airport approach after allegedly threatening a motorist at gunpoint.

Chris Hunsinger, the DA’s transport spokesperson, urged Airports Company SA to identify any security vulnerabilities and to advise which additional steps will be taken to better protect travellers. He said preventative actions should include reviewing access control, CCTV coverage and patrol deployment measures.

TimesLIVE