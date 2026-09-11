Family grateful for support shown for late equestrian Enos Mafokate

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Musician Arthur Mafokate and his family have expressed gratitude for the support received from people who attended the burial of the late equestrian Enos Mafokate at Carswald Holdings on Thursday.

Enos made history as South Africa’s first black showjumper and opened doors for generations of black riders as the founder of a riding school. He died aged 80 on September 3.

Ahead of his memorial service on Friday, Arthur thanked people who were involved in helping them with the memorial service and burial of the late equestrian.

“On behalf of the Mafokate family, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood with us today as we laid our beloved Daddy, Enos Mosotho Mafokate — Kgosi Ya Dipere (the King of Horses) — to rest. To our family, friends, neighbours, the equestrian fraternity, government representatives, community leaders, colleagues, partners, service providers, and everyone who travelled from near and far to be with us — thank you,” read the statement.

“Thank you for the calls, messages, prayers, flowers, tributes, support and the many acts of kindness shown to our family during this difficult time. Seeing so many people come together to honour Daddy reminded us how many lives he touched. Your presence brought us comfort and helped us give him the dignified farewell he deserved. As a family, we are deeply grateful.”

TimesLIVE