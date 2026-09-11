Father sentenced to life for murdering four-year-old daughter

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A Limpopo father has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his four-year-old daughter after the mother had applied for a protection order. Picture:

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A 39-year-old Limpopo father has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his four-year-old daughter in Tshitale in December 2023.

Tshilidzi Vincent Mudau was sentenced by the Waterval regional court to life for murder and 10 years for arson. The sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective life sentence.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the court heard that on December 4 2023, the child’s mother had applied for a protection order against Mudau.

“He allegedly threatened to burn down her house and kill their daughter if she did not allow him access to the child,” Malabi said.

The court heard that later that day, the mother was informed that her house had been set alight. While she was speaking to police at the scene, Mudau arrived, forcibly took the child and fled.

A short distance away, he attacked the child, causing multiple skull fractures. She later died from her injuries. Mudau was arrested shortly afterwards.

Mudau pleaded not guilty to both charges and, after being represented by several legal representatives during the trial, eventually chose to conduct his own defence.

During sentencing, prosecutor Lebogang Maluleke described the case as a brutal form of gender-based violence.

The state also told the court that Mudau had eight previous convictions for violent offences and showed no remorse for his actions.

Limpopo director of public prosecutions Ivy Thenga welcomed the sentence, saying the NPA remained committed to holding perpetrators of violent crimes accountable.

“The sanctity of human life can never be overemphasised,” Thenga said.

Thenga commended the prosecution and investigating teams for their work in securing justice for the victim and her family.

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