From shy pupil to national champion: how a Welkom schoolgirl found her voice

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The Free State debating team, made up of pupils from Lekgarietse Secondary School and Mamello Secondary School, took first place at the 5th Youth4SaferSA National Debate Championship in Johannesburg. Picture:

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A pupil who once feared speaking in front of people is now a national debate champion after helping the Free State province win the 5th Youth4SaferSA National Debate Championship in Johannesburg.

Vuyiswa Peter, part of the province’s team of pupils drawn from Lekgarietse Secondary School in Welkom and Mamello Secondary School in Virginia, took first place in the competition. Provinces may be represented by more than one school.

The competition featured 254 pupils drawn from 25 schools across all the provinces.

North West, represented by Matlosana Secondary School and Alabama Secondary School, came second, while KZN, represented by Pinetown Boys High School, Wyebank Secondary School and Eric Mtshali Secondary School, came third.

The championship challenged pupils to reflect on the legacy of the 1976 Soweto uprising and reimagine the future of education for South African pupils.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the grade 11 pupil said she never imagined that writing an essay would eventually lead her to a national debate competition.

Before joining the Youth4SaferSouthAfrica Debate and Leadership Development Programme, Peter took part in a communities and justice programme and wrote an essay that was selected among the best-performing entries.

She was excited when she was chosen for the programme, but also nervous. “I was a very shy learner, so the idea of eventually having to speak in front of people was quite frightening.

“But I decided to take the opportunity because I wanted to challenge myself and see what I was capable of.”

Peter said she initially wanted to learn something new and become more confident. Through training, she learned how to research, develop an argument, structure her thoughts and present herself.

“It became much bigger than just preparing for a competition,” she said. “I wanted to overcome my shyness and become someone who could confidently stand in front of people and express my views.”

Peter said debating had taught her that having a voice meant being brave enough to use it.

When the Free State was announced as the national winner, Peter said she was extremely happy and a little shocked. “I never imagined that I would eventually be standing on a national stage representing the Free State,” she said.

For Lekgarietse Secondary School principal Azwimpheleli Maravha, however, the victory was not only about the trophy. It was confirmation that when young people were given the opportunity, guidance and a platform, they could rise to the occasion.

His first reaction to the news was one of immense pride. “We knew that the pupils had worked hard, but winning at national level against schools from all nine provinces was something very special,” he said.

Maravha said the school entered the competition because it wanted to expose learners to opportunities beyond the traditional classroom.

“Our pupils have ideas, opinions and experiences that deserve to be heard,” he said.

The competition gave them a platform to research, build arguments, listen to different views and express themselves.

Maravha said debate had also taught his pupils important life skills, including how to communicate clearly, think critically and disagree without being disrespectful.

But the journey to the national stage was not without challenges.

The school serves a large community and many pupils face socio-economic difficulties, social problems in their communities, peer pressure and substance-related concerns.

Some also have to deal with difficult circumstances at home while trying to focus on their education.

Maravha said these challenges could affect pupils’ concentration, motivation and behaviour. “That is why our responsibility cannot end with teaching the curriculum,” he said.

The school works with educators, parents, its school governing body and other partners to support pupils who need help.

“Our pupils are always encouraged to take part in sport, cultural activities and programmes that develop leadership and responsibility,” he said.

For Maravha, the national victory sent an important message about pupils from communities such as Welkom. “Talent is not determined by a postal address,” he said.

“Our pupils may not always have access to the same opportunities as people associate with more privileged environments. But intellectual ability, ambition and determination are present everywhere,”

Free State MEC for education Dr Mantlhake Maboya described the victory as a proud moment for the province. “This is a proud moment for the Free State. Our learners have shown that literacy is power, and that the Free State remains a province of champions.”

He said investing in critical thinking, public speaking and reading was also an investment in young people who could help shape the country’s future.

TimesLIVE