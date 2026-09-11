‘Life changed forever, for the better’: Shekhinah announces arrival of her bundle of joy

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It might be new music Friday, but multi-platinum singer Shekhinah Donnell caught timelines completely off guard by dropping her most life-changing release to date — her first child.

Beaming with pride, the doting mom revealed she had welcomed her first baby girl three months ago.

In the Instagram post, Shekinah shared images from her pregnancy photoshoot at the beach with the caption: “We are so lucky to have you with us baby girl. I am leaving these pictures here as a forever reminder of the magic that is pregnancy and a time stamp to when life changed forever, for the better. By God’s grace you are here and more precious then we could have asked for. Happy three months to our favourite girl.”

It’s been babymoon in celebville.

Actor Lunga “Luchy” Mofokeng also recently revealed that he is gearing up for fatherhood.

He took to his timeline to share a picture of a sonogram with the caption “Next Chapter”.

The post had many celebrities, including Sindi Dlathu and Warren Masemola, flooding his timeline with congratulations.

Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye also recently hinted that he might have welcomed a new baby.

Amid facing charges of possession of an imitation firearm and set to appear in the Germiston magistrate’s court on September 17, the media personality took to his timeline to share images of a newborn baby girl.

Jub Jub shares a son with singer Kelly Khumalo.

Over the years, Khumalo has been adamant that she would not allow Jub Jub into their son’s life until he turns 18, but he’s been pleading with her to give her access to their son.

“Kelly, you and I know what court is like. I don’t want to be putting my boy through that. Going to court like his mother and father.”

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