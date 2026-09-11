Police appeal for help to find missing Mokopane Hospital doctor

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Dr Rega Mohammed Tavangar was last seen by his partner on August 27. Picture:

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A missing person case has been opened in Mahwelereng, Polokwane, as police investigate the disappearance of 61-year-old Dr Rega Mohammed Tavangar, a doctor employed at Mokopane Hospital.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

According to police, Tavangar was last seen by his partner on August 27 at about 6pm when he reportedly dropped her off at her rented room in Voortrekker Street, Mokopane.

Tavangar was reportedly travelling in a white JMC Landwind vehicle bearing the registration number KV3VM GP.

Police spokesperson Sgt Maphure Manamela said that, at the time, Tavangar was wearing grey jeans, black sandals and a brown shirt.

“During the early hours of August 28, at about midnight, Tavangar’s partner reportedly received a payment from him into her bank account. At about 6am she contacted him regarding her wallet, which she believed she had left in his vehicle. He reportedly informed her that he would send the wallet with her daughter, who was staying with him at the Mokopane Hospital residence,” Manamela said.

However, no further communication was received from Tavangar thereafter, and attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful, as his cellphones are reportedly switched off.

Manamela said Mokopane Hospital reportedly made enquiries on September 3 about his whereabouts after he failed to report for duty.

Police are appealing to the public for information that may help to locate him.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could help locate Tavangar to contact Sgt Maesela Ledwaba on 078-914-0087. Information can also be reported to Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or via the MySAPS App.

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