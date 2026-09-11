Rapper Shebeshxt remains in custody as court sets April trial date

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Rapper Lehlogonolo "Shebeshxt" Chauke's trial has been set down for May 17 to 21, 2027. Picture:

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Rapper Lehlogonolo Chauke, popularly known as “Shebeshxt”, will have to wait until May 2027 to stand trial after the Polokwane regional court postponed the matter following a pre-trial conference on Thursday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the high-profile trial has been set down for May 17-21 2027.

Chauke, who has been in custody since November 2025, is facing 21 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault common, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide.

“During the pre-trial conference, the state indicated that it intends to call 22 witnesses,” Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement.

“The defence indicated that they will indicate to the court how many witnesses they intend to call after familiarising themselves with the case.”

The defence further indicated that it intended to bring a bail application on new facts, make representations to the director of public prosecutions and bring an application for the presiding magistrate, Felleng Ntilane, to recuse herself on grounds of alleged bias.

“The allegation has not been determined by the court, and the magistrate remains seized with the matter pending the outcome of any recusal application,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

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