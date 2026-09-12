Contraceptive shortages spark concerns over unproven anti-pregnancy methods

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Clicks has confirmed that the availability of oral contraceptives Triphasil and Nordette have remained constrained across its pharmacies nationwide. Picture:

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A shortage of widely used contraceptives is raising concerns that women unable to access their usual medication could turn to unproven methods, exposing themselves to health risks and unintended pregnancies.

The warning comes as Aspen Pharmacare moves to restore supplies in the private sector. The company expects equivalent oral contraceptive products to be on the market by the end of September after receiving approval from the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Aspen said the supply constraints were linked to the decommissioning of its East London manufacturing facility and lengthy regulatory timelines. The company said public-sector demand was being fully met through imported branded products containing the same active ingredients as those previously manufactured at the facility.

“The regrettable decommissioning, which occurred as a consequence of no localisation pharmaceutical plan for the country, has had a material impact on future investment and has also contributed to job losses across the local pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape,” said Aspen.

The disruption has affected commonly used oral contraceptives, including Triphasil, Nordette and Microval, with some pharmacies and clinics reporting limited availability.

Clicks confirmed that Triphasil and Nordette remained constrained across its pharmacies nationwide, but said the shortages were limited to Aspen’s oral contraceptive brands.

Clicks chief health-care officer Graeme Leon said alternatives from other suppliers were available, including replacement brands introduced by Aspen. “Customers are encouraged to speak to their health-care professional or Clicks pharmacist about suitable alternatives,” he said.

The department of health said the availability of the affected oral contraceptives remained stable, although supply continued to be constrained.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said with the department’s approval and in line with contractual conditions, the contracted supplier (Aspen Pharmacare) had been supplying alternative brands where necessary and would continue supplying the approved alternative brands until the current tender concluded on September 30 2026.

“Stock is being allocated across provinces to support equitable distribution. The department continues to monitor the situation closely and is working with the supplier to improve availability.”

Mohale said reliable access to contraceptives is a fundamental public health priority.

“Contraceptives enable individuals to prevent unintended pregnancies, reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infection and exercise autonomy over their reproductive health,” he said.

Mohale said the products affected by supply include Levonorgestrel 0.03 mg tablets (28 tablets), Levonorgestrel 0.15 mg + Ethinylestradiol 0.03 mg tablets, monophasic (28 tablets) and Levonorgestrel + Ethinylestradiol, triphasic tablets (28 tablets).

Dr Zan Ngwenya, a gynaecologist and obstetrician practising at Netcare Rosebank Hospital, said the shortages were particularly concerning given that South Africa’s contraceptive coverage had been declining. She cited the national department of health’s 2026 annual performance plan, which reported a fall in the contraceptive prevalence rate from 60.7% in 2018/19 to 45% in 2022/23.

“Contraceptive shortages can lead women to stop using contraceptives completely, especially if their preferred method is unavailable. Women are often scared to try other contraceptive types because of all the myths associated with certain methods,” said Ngwenya. She cited concerns about injectables causing weight gain as one example.

Prof Lufuno Makhado, from the faculty of health sciences at the University of Venda, cautioned that shortages could make unproven online or street remedies more appealing, particularly to women facing the cost and inconvenience of repeated clinic visits. However, there is no evidence yet to show how widespread this is.

Makhado said women who already feared infertility or side effects could be especially hesitant to try an unfamiliar contraceptive. Health services, he said, should explain the available options clearly, help patients locate stock and involve them in choosing an alternative, including explaining how and when it becomes effective.

He warned against homemade herbal mixtures, drinks and supplements promoted as contraceptives, as well as advice to wash inside the vagina after sex. Products marketed as “cleaning the womb” or “bringing back a period” should not be assumed to prevent pregnancy.

“Medical reports have documented serious poisoning from some herbs used in attempts to bring on bleeding or end a pregnancy,” Makhado said.

He also warned that douching did not prevent pregnancy and could disrupt the normal bacteria that help protect the vagina against infection. Washing out semen after sex, whether with water or other substances, does not provide contraception.

Ngwenya said herbal remedies could also pose serious health risks because there was no established safe dosage, potentially leading to organ toxicity, kidney failure and liver failure.

She also warned against misinformation about using lemon juice or ginger to prevent pregnancy. Some women believe the acidity can kill sperm, while others soak a sponge in lemon juice and insert it after intercourse.

“It must be emphasised that this is neither effective nor advisable,” she said.

Both experts urged women who cannot access their usual contraceptive to seek professional advice rather than rely on unproven remedies. “When their usual method is unavailable, they should receive help finding a suitable alternative and understanding how to use it. Concerns about side effects should be heard and addressed without judgment,” said Ngwenya.

TimesLIVE