Police warn of possible serial killer in Kempton Park after four women found dead

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Four women found dead in Kempton Park in two months. File picture:

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Police are warning women in and around Kempton Park, particularly Rhodesfield, to exercise extreme caution amid concerns about a possible serial killer after the discovery of four women’s bodies in the area in about two months.

The latest body was discovered on Saturday evening.

The warning comes as police have intensified the search for missing Kempton Park woman Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo. The 38-year-old went missing on Wednesday after leaving her home for an afternoon run.

Moselakgomo’s family say they have not been able to confirm if the remains found on Saturday were hers, as the face was extremely battered.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said there were concerning similarities in the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“The similarities are sufficiently concerning for the police to issue a public warning and intensify investigations,” Mathe said.

The bodies of the women were found half naked and with visible bruising, while the discovery sites are located within the same vicinity.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane has directed the Gauteng police commissioner to establish a dedicated multidisciplinary task team to investigate the cases and determine whether there are links between the murders.

The task team will comprise detectives from specialised units, including the murder and robbery unit and the investigative psychology unit, as well as other relevant disciplines and resources.

It will be led by Gauteng deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Mbuso Khumalo, who has been tasked with ensuring all investigative avenues are pursued to establish who is responsible for the deaths.

Women in and around Kempton Park have been urged not to walk or run alone, particularly in isolated areas.

Police have also advised women to avoid secluded spaces, remain vigilant and, where possible, travel or exercise in groups.

SAPS said the safety of women was a priority and police would not wait for further incidents before taking decisive action.

Police are appealing to residents, motorists, security personnel and members of the community who may have observed suspicious activity in Rhodesfield and surrounding areas to come forward.

TimesLIVE