Three vehicles involved in N1 crash that killed 21 people in Western Cape

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A collision on the N1 in the Western Cape has claimed at least 21 lives. Picture:

The N1 crash in the Western Cape in which 21 people died on Monday was a result of a three-vehicle pile-up.

“Police found two Toyota minibus taxis, which collided head-on, and a Suzuki station wagon, which collided with one of the taxis,” Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Christopher Spies said.

“A total of 18 occupants sustained multiple injuries and were declared deceased. Three occupants also sustained serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. They were declared deceased on arrival, bringing the total fatalities to 21.

“Several other occupants were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment,” Spies said.

The cause of the accident has yet to be established and is part of a police investigation.

TimesLIVE