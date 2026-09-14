‘Each postponement carries a heavy emotional cost’: families of murdered mother and daughters

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Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her daughters Nala, five, and Natalie, 15, were allegedly murdered by her husband Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma. Picture:

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The families of a woman and her two daughters found dead in the UK have again expressed frustration over delays in the extradition of murder accused Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma from South Africa to face charges in Britain.

In a joint statement shared on social media, the Khumalo and Magonya families expressed growing exasperation and disappointment over the time it was taking for Tshuma to be extradited.

The 45-year-old is wanted in the UK in connection with the deaths of his wife Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five. The three were found with fatal head injuries at their home in Great Denham near Bedford on July 7.

Authorities said Tshuma had left the UK two days before their bodies were discovered. He is wanted for questioning in the UK in connection with their deaths.

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi previously said it was the state’s intention for Tshuma to be extradited to the UK once the necessary processes and paperwork are finalised.

The families’ latest statement comes after Tshuma pleaded guilty in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday to charges relating to a gun found in his possession when he was arrested in Johannesburg on July 10 and a visa breach.

What we witnessed and heard in the courtroom was extremely difficult to process while we continue to live with the devastating loss of three members of our family. For others, this may be another legal matter or another date on a court calendar. For us, this is Nothabo. This is Natalie. This is Nala. These were three precious lives, deeply loved, whose absence is felt every day, — Khumalo and Magonya families

This marks the second time the Khumalo and Magonya families have publicly raised concerns about delays in the process.

In their previous statement, the families said while they respected South Africa’s judicial processes, repeated postponements were taking an emotional toll.

“While disappointed at the further postponement, [we] place our trust in the full administration of justice. While we respect the South African judicial process, we cannot hide the devastating impact these delays have had on our family. Each postponement is difficult for our family as it extends our wait for answers about what happened to Nothabo, Natalie and Nala,” they said.

At the time, the families said it had been 65 days since the deaths and described the period as one of grieving, waiting and hoping for progress in the justice process.

“We carry the pain of losing our beautiful girls in a way words can never fully explain. Every court date brings back the hurt, the questions, the waiting and the longing for justice,” they said.

The families said they had hoped to see progress in the extradition proceedings but instead faced further delays.

“We had hoped to see a path forward in the extradition proceedings. Instead, we are utterly devastated to be facing yet another postponement and the prospect of an even longer wait for justice. The delays are becoming increasingly difficult for us as a family. Each postponement carries a heavy emotional cost,” they said.

The families described Tshuma’s September 8 court appearance in South Africa as particularly difficult for them.

“What we witnessed and heard in the courtroom was extremely difficult to process while we continue to live with the devastating loss of three members of our family. For others, this may be another legal matter or another date on a court calendar. For us, this is Nothabo. This is Natalie. This is Nala. These were three precious lives, deeply loved, whose absence is felt every day,” they said.

Despite their frustration, the families said they would continue seeking justice and ensuring the mother and her girls were remembered.

Zandile was a much-loved and valued member of our team. She possessed a rare talent: combining a sharp intelligence and passion for her work with true warmth, gentleness and kindness. — Forensic Risk Alliance

“We have cried. We have waited. We have hoped and we will continue to stand together as a family and seek justice for our girls. Their voices may have been silenced but their story will not be silenced. Their lives mattered and we will continue to speak their names,” they said.

The families acknowledged legal processes had to be followed but appealed for the extradition process to proceed without unnecessary delays.

“We simply want the process to move forward fairly and transparently and without unnecessary delay. Our hope remains that the truth will come out and justice for Nothabo, Natalie and Nala will ultimately prevail. Forever loved. Never forgotten,” they said.

The Tshuma couple, both Zimbabweans, had high-flying careers in the UK. He was a businessman working in IT and she investigated financial crimes.

Her employer, Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA), said she had risen to become its associate director of data analytics.

“Zandile was a much-loved and valued member of our team. She possessed a rare talent: combining a sharp intelligence and passion for her work with true warmth, gentleness and kindness.

“She played a vital role in our most high-profile and complex projects, representing the firm with integrity and professionalism and supporting clients all around the world,” FRA said in a tribute to their colleague.

“Outside work, she was committed to her family and her hobbies and causes, including her appointment as vice-chair of the Female Fraud Forum Committee, a community she was extremely proud to represent. She is deeply missed.”

The mother and daughters were commemorated at a memorial service at her family home in Bulawayo in August.

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